Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,291,015 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.68% of Owl Rock Capital worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

