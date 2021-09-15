Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $645.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,388 shares of company stock worth $226,431,216. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

