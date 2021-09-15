Van ECK Associates Corp Has $26.10 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.