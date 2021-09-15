Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

