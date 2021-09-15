Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,403 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.47 and a 200 day moving average of $205.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

