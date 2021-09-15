Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 24,052 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

