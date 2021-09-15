Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,951,434 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,085,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $54,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993,883 shares of company stock worth $32,415,001 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

