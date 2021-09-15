Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Lessened by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. 1,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,372. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $192.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

