Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8,966.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 221,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. 16,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.