Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

