Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

