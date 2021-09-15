Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Down 6.3%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 9,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

