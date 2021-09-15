Vega Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $34.18 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.79 or 0.00043652 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and $9.10 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.