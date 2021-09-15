Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $700.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $700.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.34 or 0.99962382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.49 or 0.00898018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00435407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00305461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

