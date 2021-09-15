Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.18

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

