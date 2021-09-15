VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,518,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

NYSE VER opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

