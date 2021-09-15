Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $38.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $41.60 million. Vericel reported sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. Vericel has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.