Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.71 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.71 million and $251,495.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.16 or 0.07394706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00385248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.23 or 0.01354382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00556334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00561229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00325592 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,793,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

