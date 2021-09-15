Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.25

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 4853683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 807,529 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 650.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.