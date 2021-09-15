Viberate (VIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Viberate has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $1.60 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

