Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Perdoceo Education worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $737.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

