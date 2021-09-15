Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Howard Bancorp worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $352.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

