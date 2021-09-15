Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $358,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.00 million, a P/E ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.39. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

