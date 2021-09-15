Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

