Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 42.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $235,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.