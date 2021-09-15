Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,515,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

