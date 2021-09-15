Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,262 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.