Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 216.8% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSQTF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Wednesday. 41,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,228. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

