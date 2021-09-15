Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 216.8% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSQTF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Wednesday. 41,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,228. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.