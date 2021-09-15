Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VKIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 395,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

