Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.98

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 54713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 344.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 421.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 51,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

