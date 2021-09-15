Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.