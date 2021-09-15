Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Shares of VIRC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

VIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

