Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.32. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 116,577 shares changing hands.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 234,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

