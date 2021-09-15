Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.