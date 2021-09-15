Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as low as C$3.00. Vitalhub shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 13,506 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VHI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.0604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

