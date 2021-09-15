Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,109 shares of company stock worth $5,985,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

