Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €166.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.55 ($179.47).

Shares of WCH opened at €155.55 ($183.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52-week high of €158.05 ($185.94).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

