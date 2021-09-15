Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.60 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comerica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,272,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Comerica by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

