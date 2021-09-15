Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $749,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

