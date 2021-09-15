Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $1.90 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.37% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,116. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

