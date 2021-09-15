Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WCW opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Walker Crips Group has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.85 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of £14.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.