Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.51% of Waste Connections worth $158,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.38. 19,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,785. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

