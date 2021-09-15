Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. 15,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,629. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

