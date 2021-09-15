Wealthquest Corp Sells 6,512 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 65.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter.

PAPR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

