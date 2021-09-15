Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 425.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 1.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $33,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,538. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

