Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $85 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 3.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $84,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 4,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,389. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.