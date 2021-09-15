Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.30. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.79. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

