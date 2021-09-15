Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.22 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $329,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

