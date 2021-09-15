Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 79.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

