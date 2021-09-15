WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,955. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $121.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 93,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

